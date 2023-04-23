After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced to question from the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik, Union Minister Dr. Jatindra Singh made it clear that the agency was working independently and the government has nothing to do with its working.

"The CBI is working independently and the agency has decided to question Satya Pal Malik in connection with the ongoing investigation in some cases", Dr. Singh said while countering allegations of opposition.

When his attention was drawn toward the tweet of Congress leader K C Venugopal regarding misuse of agencies by the government to gap dissent voice, the Union Minister recalled that during the UPA regime, the Supreme Court had dubbed CBI as a "caged parrot".

Dr. Singh said that the present NDA government led BJP has ensured autonomous character of the CBI and other agencies.

"Since the day Satyapal Malik exposed the corrupt, incompetent, and power-hungry nature of the Modi govt, it was clear that he will be targeted by the PM's lapdog agencies. Modi ji, these agencies are meant to catch actual criminals, not to settle your political scores", Venugopal tweeted after CBI summoned Satya Pal Malik.

CBI to question Satya Pal Malik in connection with Insurance Scam.

Six months after questioning him in connection with an alleged insurance scam in the Union Territory, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has again summoned former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in the same case.

Reacting to the development, Malik told a news agency that the CBI has asked for his presence at the Akbar Road guesthouse in Delhi for certain clarifications

"They want certain clarifications for which they want my presence. I am going to Rajasthan so I have given them dates from April 27 to 29 when I am available,", Malik said.

CBI started an investigation after Malik's allegations

Satya Pal Malik had alleged he was offered Rs 300 crore to clear two files- one belonging to a top industrialist of the country and another to an RSS-affiliated man who was a minister in the previous Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government.

On April 21, 2022, the CBI has registered two cases on a reference from the Jammu and Kashmir government following corruption charges made by former Governor Satya Pal Malik to probe alleged malpractices in the award of two contracts related to civil works worth about Rs 2,200 crore and a group health insurance scheme. Reports said that the team of CBI took details of his observations earlier this week.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered two cases after corruption charges made by Satya Pal Malik. The cases were registered to probe alleged malpractices in the award of two contracts related to civil works worth about Rs 2,200 crore and a group health insurance scheme.

In the first case pertaining to the Kiru Hydroelectric power project, the agency has named Indian Administrative Service officer Navin Kumar Choudhary, as the then chairman of Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Limited (CVPPPL), its then managing director M.S. Babu, then directors M.K. Mittal and Arun Kumar Mishra, besides Patel Engineering Limited, as accused.

According to the reports, the first case involves the 2019 award of the civil works contract to Patel Engineering, in which e-tendering guidelines were allegedly not followed despite the CVPPPL Board's decision.

The second FIR alleges irregularities in the award of contract for the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme and the release of about Rs 60 crore in 2017-18. The charge primarily relates to the process adopted and rates fixed under the scheme.