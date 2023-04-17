Trying to seize every opportunity to target BJP, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged that the killing of criminal-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was a tactic of BJP to divert peoples' attention from startling revelations made by Satya Pal Malik.

Mehbooba Mufti alleged Atiq Ahmad and his brother's killing in Uttar Pradesh was a "clever diversionary tactic" to shift attention from the "revelations" made by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik about the Pulwama terror attack.

"UP has slipped into anarchy and jungle raj. Cold-blooded murders and lawlessness is being celebrated by rabid right-wingers amidst slogans of Jai Shri Ram. A clever diversionary tactic to shift attention from Satyapal Malik's damning revelations about the Pulwama attack and corruption", Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while being escorted by police personnel to a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for a checkup.

Ex-J&K Governor Malik alleges security lapse in Pulwama terror attack.

In an interview, Satya Pal Malik, who was the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir during the Pulwama terror attack, alleged that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had asked for an aircraft ahead of the incident but the request was denied by the Union Home Ministry.

Malik also claimed that he was instructed to remain silent on the issue. On February 14, 2019, terrorists targeted a CRPF convoy at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 jawans were killed and several others injured.

Cong demands high level after Malik's revelations

Jumping into the controversy, Congress on Sunday demanded a high-level probe after startling revelations made by former Governor of J&K Satya Pal Malik.

Addressing a protest organized by the party, former minister and working president of J&K Congress Raman Bhalla attacked the BJP government citing the recent comments by Satya Pal Malik on Pulwama incident.

He slammed the Union government and central agencies for not investigating the truth behind former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik's allegations. Bhalla stated that an inquiry must be set up into the matter, terming the whole incident "outrageous and unforgivable".

Meanwhile, a team of Congress leaders led by J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani reached Pulwama and paid tributes to the martyr CRPF personnel.