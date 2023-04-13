Ahead of the crucial G-20 meeting in Srinagar next month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, including the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

"Union Home Minister reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security", the official handout stated.

Official said that Home Minister reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India was committed to zero tolerance against terrorism

Amit Shah also reviews the area domination plan, zero terror plan, law and order situation, cases related to UAPA, and other security-related issues.

Home Minister lauded the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the substantial reduction in cross-border infiltration and improvement in law and order and also advises strengthening the routine policing

Home Minister reviews preparations for G-20 meeting

Home Minister also reviews the preparation of the G-20 meeting, scheduled to be held in Srinagar in May 2023. He asked all agencies to work in a coordinated manner for the successful conduct of the event.

Important to mention here that in the first international summit after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up to host the G-20 meeting and the preparations are in full swing in the Union Territory.

Among the 15 institutions in the country chosen to host Youth-20 and Civil -20 events which are being organized in connection with India's G-20 Presidency, the University of Kashmir (KU) is one of them. It's for the first time in the past 70 years that J&K would be hosting an international event like G-20.

Shah was given a detailed presentation on prevailing situation in J&K

Shah was given a detailed presentation on the prevailing law-and-order situation in Jammu and Kashmir by security officials of the central government and the union territory administration.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, and other senior officials attended the meeting, the sources said.

The situation along the Line of Control and International Border, infiltration bids from across the border, and attempts to target minority community members were discussed at the meeting here.