The helpless mother Saroj Bala could not control her emotions while expressing her anger over the failure of the security agencies to trace terrorists responsible for the killings of both of her sons.

"We have lost faith in the administration. Except for statements nothing has concrete been done to bring killers to justice", said Saroj Bala, who lost both of her sons in the barbaric back-to-back terror attacks on January 1 and January 2 this year.

"With the gruesome killing of my both sons, I have lost everything. We don't need jobs. We don't need money. We need justice by bringing terrorists and their supporters to book. If they don't address our demand, we will all migrate from Dangri," she told reporters in Rajouri town.

Annoyed over the failure of the authorities to arrest terrorists involved in the killings of seven unarmed innocent civilians including two minors, family members of the Dangri terror attacks victims on Monday warned of mass migration to safer places.

The enraged family members also announced to return of ex-gratia sanctioned by the government to them as a mark of protest against, what they alleged, the casual approach of the authorities to catch perpetrators of gruesome killings.

Saroj Bala, who lost two sons — Prince and Deepak — in the terrorist attack, said if the government cannot provide her justice, it should "shoot me dead too".

Infiltrators from Pakistan carried out Dangri terror attacks

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that infiltrators from Pakistan carried out a gruesome Dangri terror attack which claimed the lives of seven innocent civilians in the Union Territory's border district of Rajouri.

"Pakistan is trying to push more and more terrorists on this side of the Line of Control (LoC) to execute terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir", the DGP said while interacting with media persons.

"Infiltration attempts were made in twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri and north Kashmir's Kupwara and Baramulla districts", the DGP said, adding, "infiltrators from Pakistan carried out Dangri terror attack".

Seven civilians including two minors were killed in twin terror attacks

Seven people including two minor children were killed and 14 injured as terrorists attacked Dhangri on January 1 and January 2.

While five people, including two brothers, were killed in the firing by terrorists, two children died when an improvised explosive device (IED) left behind by the attackers went off the next day.

Big security lapses were exposed when terrorists managed to trigger blasts through IEDs in the same house the next morning where they killed two persons on the previous evening.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Dangri village on January 2 morning. One injured later succumbed to his injuries in GMC Jammu.

On Republic Day, LG promised to avenge every drop of blood and tears

Giving a loud and clear message to terrorists, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha vowed to avenge the killings of innocent people on the behest of neighouring country.

While addressing the Republic Day gathering at Moulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, Lieutenant Governor said that security agencies have launched the final assault on terrorism and its eco-system to ensure everlasting and sustainable peace in the Union Territory.

Giving a clear message to terrorists and their mentors sitting across the border, the LG asserted, "I want to tell those involved in the barbaric killings of innocents at the behest of the neighbouring country that we will avenge every drop of blood and tears"

"I assure the families who lost their loved ones that the entire nation stands with you and concrete measures will be taken to ensure that the families of our Bravehearts live a life of comfort and dignity", he promised.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha warned Pakistan in the aftermath of the gruesome terror attack in Dangri village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of the year 2023 in which seven civilians including two minors were killed.