Online spaces are loaded with several time travel testimonials, and due to the curiosity associated with the topic, these claims often receive huge public attention. Even though a wild majority of these claims are planned hoaxes, people who believe in time travel used to widely share these testimonials on social media platforms. And now, a self-proclaimed time traveler, who goes by the name @aesthetictimewarper has claimed that a top celebrity will confess faking death within the next six months.

Celebrity confession soon

In a recent video uploaded to TikTok, the self-styled time traveler predicted that this confession from the celebrity will send shockwaves through the world. Even though the alleged time traveler assured the possibility of the confession, he did not mention the name of the celebrity who will admit faking his death. The video has already gone viral, and it has already racked up more than 1,25,000 views on TikTok.

"Attention, In less than six months a famous celebrity goes out in public and says they faked their death. They will say where he had been and how he managed to stay hidden for the last years he's been gone. As soon as they come back many countries will be trying to interview them, they will come back in a boom," said the time traveler in the video.

Will Michael Jackson come back?

As the video shared by the alleged time traveler went viral online, several netizens have started claiming that legendary pop icon Michael Jackson will come back to real life within six months. Some other people predicted that the celebrity who will come back to life will be 2Pac (Tupac Shakur). A section of other netizens believes that the celebrity who will make a comeback to real life could be Princess Diana.

However, skeptics have already dismissed these time travel claims and they claim that these predictions are nothing but hoaxes to gain popularity.