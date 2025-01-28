Celebrity Masterchef is making quite some buzz on social media. From Dipika Kakar breaking down, Archana Gautam's antics, Gaurav Khanna flaunting cooking skills to Nikki Tamboli's overconfidence; the show has been making the right kind of noise. Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli have joined the show to showcase their cooking skills.

Apart from them, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant are also the celebrity contestants this season. And they are all getting a fat sum to showcase their cooking skills to the judges and the audience. Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar are the judges on the show.

Who is the highest paid?

While Farah Khan is the host of the reality cooking adventure, each and every celeb is a big name in themselves. But as some might assume, it is not Dipika Kakar or Gaurav Khanna taking home the highest amount. If a report in Filmibeat is to be believed, it is none other than Tejasswi Prakash who has emerged as the highest paid contestant this season.

With shows like Bigg Boss 15 and Naagin, Prakash has made quite some fan following. One of television's most popular and loved actresses of all time, Teja, is reportedly charging Rs 3 lakh per week.

"Reality TV has taught me to be fearless and authentic, but cooking on national television is a whole new level of vulnerability. I truly believe that food is a love language, so I've decided to put my heart (and culinary skills) on the line to impress the audiences, and I hope this is a recipe for success," Prakash had told TOI.

Fees revealed

The report further states that this is the highest amount paid to a celebrity this season. Now, as per a report in Telly Talkies, while Tejasswi is the highest paid, Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna is taking home the second biggest amount. The actor is reportedly charging Rs 2.5 lakh per week. Dipika Kakar, who has come back on the television screen after a long hiatus, is taking home Rs 2.3 lakh per week.

Nikki Tamboli and Faisu, both are reportedly charging Rs 1.5 lakh per week.

