The curtains for the seventh season of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) will be dropped on Saturday, 2 March. The semi-finals and final will be played at Sector 16 stadium in Chandigarh.

Semi-Finals

Mumbai Heroes will take on Bengal Tigers in the first semi-final. The match begins at 4 pm. Whereas the second semi-final will be played between Karnataka Bulldozers vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs at 6 pm.

The winners of both the matches will clash at the final to be played at 10 pm.

Day 3 Highlights

In the first match of the day, Telugu Warriors choose to bowl first after winning the toss against Karnataka Bulldozers. In 10 overs, the Sandalwood made a total of 122 runs and won the match by 54 runs.

In the second match, Mumbai Heroes defeated Punjab De Sher to secure a place in semi-final. In the last of the match in the league stages, Karnataka Bulldozers took on Bengal Tigers.

Having won the toss, Karnataka Bulldozers decided to bowl first. The Bengal team gave a target of 141 runs, but the Sandalwood team failed to cross the winning line.

Where to watch the matches live online?

The complete matches of Celebrity Cricket League can be watched live Sony 3 and by clicking the link and downloading the SonyLiv app.

Also, mobile users with an internet connection can catch the action live if they have subscriptions to satellite television providers like Tatasky. Likewise, the audience can watch the matches from their phones by downloading respective apps from their mobile network operators.

For example, if you are using Jio service, download Jio TV to watch the event live.