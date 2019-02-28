The seventh season of Celebrity Cricket League was kick-started on Wednesday, February 27, at Sector 16 stadium in Chandigarh. The latest edition witnesses the participation of six teams – Bhojpuri Dabanggs, Punjab De Sher, Mumbai Heroes, Bengal Tigers, Telugu Warriors and Karnataka Bulldozers.

Highlights of Day 1

The first match between Punjab De Sher and Bhojpuri Dabanggs was called off due to bad weather. Both the teams were given one point each. The second match was played between Mumbai Heroes and Bengal Tigers.

Mumbai Heroes defeated Bengal Tigers by eight wickets, while Telugu Warriors won by six wickets against Bhojpuri Dabanggs in the third match.

The latest season has undergone minor changes in the format. Notably, from 20 overs, the game has been reduced to 10 overs per side.

Day 2

Bengal Tigers will take on Bhojpuri Dabanggs in the first match to be played on the second day at 4 pm. It is followed by Telugu Warriors vs Mumbai Heroes at 6 am. Karnataka Bulldozers will start the season with the third match by playing against Punjab De Sher at 8 pm.

The complete matches can be watched live Sony 3 and by clicking the link.

Mobile users with an internet connection can catch the action live if they have subscriptions to satellite television providers like Tatasky. Likewise, the audience can watch the matches from their phones by downloading respective apps from their mobile network operators.

For example, if you are using Jio service, download Jio TV to watch the event live.