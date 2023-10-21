Rani Mukerji and Kiara Advani were spotted visiting Durga puja pandal earlier today. The two ladies looked divine in their traditional outfits. Both, Rani and Kiara posed for the shutterbugs and even met some of their fans. Pictures and videos of the two actresses have taken over social media. However, netizens have slammed both the actresses for not removing footwear in front of the Goddess.

Kiara, Rani slammed

The videos of the two ladies pandal hopping wearing their footwear hasn't gone down well on social media. "Atleast remove your sandals," wrote one user. "How they are allowed to wear footwear infront of Maa..they are celebrities so everything is allowed," another user commented. "Sandals in durga puja pandal.. Shame on kiara," a social media user wrote. "why is she wearing shoes?" another social media user commented.

"Who is wearing footwear in front of devi...fashion k name pe kuch bhi kar lete he ..pathetic," read one comment. "Celebrities bigger than gods now?" another comment read. "Atleast have that basic decency to remove shoes in front of god," read one more of the comments. Hema Malini, Kajol, Esha Deol, Tanishaa, Sumona Chakravarti, Anurag Basu, Sharvari Wagh and many other celebs have been spotted in an about the city pandal hopping.