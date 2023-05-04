In a viral video, Babaleshwar BJP candidate Vijugowda Patil's son Samarth Gowda is seen shooting in the air to celebrate his father getting a BJP ticket to contest in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. The celebratory firing in the face of crucial elections has not gone down well with citizens.

Congress has reacted strongly against the act and demanded strict action from the Election Commission of India against both Vijugouda and his son Samarth Gowda. Vijaypura district Congress committee spokesperson Sangamesh Babaleshwar, sharing the video, asked if this was the culture BJP wants to project ahead of the elections. He further leveled serious allegations that the celebratory firing was an attempt to instill fear among voters in the constituency to vote for BJP.

Key candidates in fray

In the Babaleshwar constituency, BJP's Vijugowda Patil is pitted against three-time MLA INC's MB Patil. From JD(S), Basavaraj Honawada is fighting the polls.

MB Patil defeated Vijugowda Patil in 2018 by securing 98339 votes against 68624 votes for the latter. It even won the seat in 2013 elections with a margin of 4,355 votes (3.24%) securing 46.19% of the total votes polled. The polls before that, in 2008, INC won with a margin of 16,639 votes (15.25%) and has since maintained a steady streak.

The Karnataka Assembly Elections will be held on May 10 and the results will likely be declared on May 13.