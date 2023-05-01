Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 35th birthday today. Before entering Bollywood, the actress was a popular model and was part of several ad films.

In the years 2008, she made her film debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and then went on to show her mettle as an actor in films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan, Dil Dhadakne Do and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaga, and more.

Anushka also launched her production company Clean Slate Films in 2013 with brother Karnesh Sharma and helmed films like NH10, Pari and Phillauri, and OTT content like Paatal Lok, Bulbbul and Qala. The actor, last year, announced backing out of the company in order to focus on her acting career and juggling responsibilities as a mother.

Anushka and Virat got married on December 11, 2017 and the celebrity couple welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021.

In a statement on Instagram at the time, Virat had shared their baby news saying, "We thank you for all your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives."

On the occasion of Anushka Sharma's birthday let's take a look at unseen and rare ad films of the actor, her audition tapes and priceless moments with Vamika and Virat.

Virat pens a heartfelt note for wifey!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the cutest couples, and their social media posts are proof. On Anushka's birthday today, May 1, the ace skipper took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures to wish his wife. Other than the beautiful moments, Virat even penned a special birthday note which is just setting major couple goals.

Anushka Sharma, who is often seen accompanying her husband on various tours and matches, turned 35 on May 1. To celebrate the special day, her doting husband Virat took to Instagram and shared some cute and candid pictures of the actress. Starting from her sun-kissed moments to a picture of the couple enjoying quality time, the photo dump will surely leave fans in awe.

Virat captioned the post and wrote, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness. Happy birthday my everything @anushkasharma (sic)"

Take a look at the post below:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give us couple goals!

Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli never fail to give us major couple goals. From sharing candid to fun posts on Instagram, the couple does it all and how. In fact, their flamboyant batter didn't spend much time thinking about the caption and just added infinite and red heart emojis to it.

Anushka Sharma's upcoming films

Anushka Sharma is all set to be back on screens with Netflix's biopic Chakda Xpress, where she plays Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

It's Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma's birthday today as well as Faf Du Plessis' spouse Imari Visser turns 36 today. RCB will clash against Lucknow Super Giants tonight. They have dropped some treasured pictures of Anushka and Imari with their husbands on Twitter, terming the ladies "the pillars of strength" of the skippers. Anushka and Imari share a close bond with cricket and have been spotted several times in the stands, cheering for the Bangalore squad.