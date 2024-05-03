Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma turned 36th on May 1, 2024. The actor who recently welcomed baby boy Akaay in February and was reportedly in London, landed in India last month. The actor along with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli in India.

Virat celebrates Anushka's birthday with Faf du Plessis

On her special day, husband-cricketer Virat Kohli, who is currently playing for RCB, in the ongoing IPL 2024 took to social media and penned a beautiful birthday note for his wifey.

Two days later, Virat Kohli gave a sneak peek into Anushka's birthday celebrations.

36th birthday and now, her cricketer husband Virat Kohli has shared a sneak peek into their celebrations.

The couple along with their friends dined in the posh restaurant Lupa, Bengaluru.

The intimate birthday dinner was attended by cricketer Faf du Plessis his wife and a few other cricketers.

Virat took to his Instagram handle and shared the cover of a booklet that read 'Celebrating Anushka' with Lupa written under it.

Virat also penned a note addressed to chef Manu Chandra.

Virat wrote in the caption, "Thank you @manuchandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives."

Cricketer Faf du Plessis also shared a photo from the dinner party.

Virat Kohli showered love on Anushka Sharma's birthday

On her birthday, Virat shared unseen pictures of his along with Anushka Sharma.

He shared in the caption, "I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light of our world world. We love you so much ❤️❤️❤️"

Virat and Anushka welcomed their second baby, son Akaay, the couple in a joint point shared the happy news with their fans.

Virat had taken a two-month paternity break and spent time with his family as his son arrived. The couple was reportedly in the UK for the birth.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on February 15, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!" Anushka and Virat wrote.

At a recent post-match presentation ceremony during the IPL, Virat said, "We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognising us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months. For me, for us as a family, it was a surreal experience."

Work Front

The movie was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will be seen in Chakda Xpress which is a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix soon.

Virat and Anushka met for the first time to shoot an advertisement for a shampoo brand in 2013.

They tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. In 2021, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika.