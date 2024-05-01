Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is celebrating her 36th birthday today. Fans and celebs have taken to social media and wished the actor on her birthday today. However, the sweetest wish she received is from her husband Virat Kohli, who is currently playing for RCB, in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli showers love on Anushka's birthday

He shared a carousel post on Instagram, the post comprises cute photos of him and Anushka. He also penned a beautiful note for his wifey.

The note read, "I would have been completely lost if I didn't find you. Happy birthday, my love. You are the light in our world. We love you so much."

Along with the images, he also added the song, 'Perfect' sung by Ed Sheeran.

As soon as Virat dropped unseen pictures of Anushka and himself on Instagram fans and celebs took to his comment section and wished her on her birthday and a section of netizens also that the couple never fail to shed marriage goals.

Anushka and Virat welcomed a baby boy in February 2024. The couple shared the happy news with their fans in a joint statement they wrote, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on February 15, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika's little brother into this world!" Anushka and Virat announced.

Work Front

The movie was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will be seen in Chakda Xpress which is a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix soon.

Virat and Anushka met for the first time to shoot an advertisement for a shampoo brand in 2013.

They tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. In 2021, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika.