Mollywood superstar Mohanlal and Suchithra, the most envied couple in Mollywood are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary on Tuesday, April 28. It was on April 28, 1988, that Mohanlal tied the knot in a simple yet elegant ceremony in the actor's hometown in Thiruvananthapuram. It was a love cum arranged marriage, and the wedding ceremony was blessed with the presence of almost all Mollywood stars.

Mohanlal's elegant wedding video

Mohanlal's wedding video is now available on YouTube, and this clip shows a glimpse of classic 80s nuptial ceremony. In the initial moments of the wedding video, we can Mohanlal's residence in Thiruvananthapuram where the Superstar along with his parents Viswanathan Nair and Santhakumari lived.

In the video, we can also see legendary Indian National Congress leader K Karunakaran blessing the superstar. The wedding ceremony was also blessed with the presence of Prem Nazir, the biggest Superstar Mollywood has ever produced.

Mollywood megastar Mammootty can be also seen in this video, and as usual, the 'Big B' star attended the event in his complete form and charisma. After attending the wedding ceremony, Mammootty along with his wife Sulfath can be seen exiting the event in his premier Padmini car. Superstar Suresh Gopi can be seen talking a long time with actor Johny in the wedding video.

Suchithra: Mohanlal's lucky charm

Mohanlal has several times revealed that Suchithra was his big fan, and she used to sent greeting cards and flowers before their marriage. Initially, the wedding of Mohanlal and Suchithra was canceled due to mismatch in horoscopes, but later, the astrologer was proved wrong, and their wedding was conducted as per plans.

After marrying Suchithra, Mohanlal emerged as the biggest star in Mollywood, he is now considered as the icon of Mollywood in front of the global public. The couple has two children, Pranav Mohanlal and Vismaya. Pranav Mohanlal recently debuted in Mollywood as a lead hero with the movie 'Aadhi' directed by Jeethu Joseph, and the film emerged as a huge hit at the box-office.