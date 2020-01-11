General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), was spotted in a never-seen-before avatar at a New Year party. A viral video from the party surfaced the internet which shows General Rawat grooving to the song 'Gorkha Paltan' with his colleagues of Gorkha Regiment in Lucknow.

The caption of the video read, "Even the strictest Chief of Defence Staff sometimes has a relaxed evening of bonding with his Gorkhali comrades. And that is how those bonds are built that make soldiers ready to die for each other in battle." The song was from the movie Gorkha Paltan based on Gorkha Regiment.

Netizens were surprised to watch India's first Chief of Defence Staff shake a leg with his colleagues and the video garnered praise from people. The comment section was flooded with comments like, "the charisma in his personality is always inspiring."

General Bipin Rawat took charge as first CDS on December 30

Former Army Chief Bipin Rawat, who took charge as the first Chief of Defence Staff on December 30, 2019. He will function as a single-point advisor to the government on matters related to the military and will focus on the better synergy between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

As per the task given to the Chief of Defence Staff, we have to enhance integration and do better resource management. Our action will depend on teamwork. We have to achieve more through our integrity and teamwork.

General Rawat said that his task is to create synergy between different wings of the armed forces. General Rawat, who demitted office on retirement as Chief of Indian Army received the guard of honour from all the three forces. The vice chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane took over as the Army chief.