Union home minister Amit Shah made a surprise visit to the LNJP (Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan) Hospital in New Delhi on Monday and he directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of every dedicated hospital treating coronavirus patients. He said this is to properly monitor and resolve problems of patients.

Shah also stated that back-ups for canteens that are supplying food should also be set up so that if infection reaches one canteen, there is no delay in food supply to other patients.

Doctors to get psychologically counselling

According to the ministry, doctors and nurses who are engaged in dealing with coronavirus patients should have regular psycho-social counseling so that the proper psychological health of those at the frontline can be ensured.

The minister reached LNJP Hospital after holding an all-party meeting over the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. He also held a series of meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, mayors and commissioners of the three municipal corporations.

Minister interacted with senior doctors

The minister asked about the admission procedure of patients with coronavirus. He met senior doctors during his visit and talked about the number of cases being treated at the facility, the number of deaths so far, and related queries.

Delhi has a shortage of beds for coronavirus patients. The Centre has planned to provide 500 railway coaches, which will be equipped with all facilities to treat patients.

Additional coaches with proper COVID-19 care

At Shakur Basti, at least 50 coaches with 800 beds have already been stationed and other stations are being finalized, said Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav.

According to the Home Minister, in the next few days in Delhi, the Coronavirus tests per day will reach 18,000. Most political parties have demanded more testing in the national capital.

It was reported that the Minister swung into action after there was criticism from different quarters of Delhi about the preparedness of Delhi in dealing with coronavirus patients and the lack of testing facilities as there were reports that people were unable to get tests done from laboratories.

After Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Delhi is the state with the highest COVID-19 patients. The capital's tally of coronavirus infections has touched 41,182.