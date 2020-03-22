As India grapples with the rising coronavirus cases, fake news and misinformation are being spread extensively on social media. In one such case, a 25-year-old man from Ahmedabad claimed that he was let go without any checks at the city airport. However, his lie was exposed by the airport authorities who shared CCTV footage in which the man can be seen passing through a thermal check at the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel International Airport.

The man, identified as Abhimanyu, took to Twitter and claimed that he was not checked for coronavirus at Ahmedabad airport and tagged the PMO office and APD Ahmedabad.

"Returned from Toronto to Ahmedabad today, 3 am. No thermal check, no other checks. Just filled a self-declaration form, and they let me go saying I am to self isolate myself for two weeks. If this is how they do it, India is going to in real bad trouble," he wrote.

His claim was serious and came just when India was about to impose a nation-wide lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The Ahmedabad airport officials debunked his false alarm by sharing the CCTV footage where he can be seen going through infrared thermal scanning.

"Mr. Abhimanyu, Airport officials are putting their lives on risk to support the society. your statement is inappropriate and hurting. You deplaned on EY288 today at 0244 hrs & Infrared Thermal scanned at 0248 hrs. please do not spread panic in society and be a responsible citizen.

AMC Commissioner calls for action, man apologises

The matter was brought to the notice of Amdavad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Nehra, who directed health officials to take appropriate action against the man. Later, the man issued a clarification and apologised for his behaviour.

"it seemed to me that it was simple eye check-up. Thank you for sharing the footage and clarifying. I apologize for my earlier tweet. I will be more careful. Wishing good health to all. I am and will be in isolation for two weeks," he wrote.