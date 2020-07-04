CCTV footage: Drunk police officer crushes woman under car in Delhi

A Delhi Police sub-inspector posted with the PCR unit hit a 60-year-old woman with his car and dragged her to some distance in Chilla village of East Delhi on Friday evening.

The woman is under treatment at a hospital. The accused, identified as Yogendra, 56, has been arrested.

According to the police, the cop was under the influence of alcohol at the time of accident, which was captured on a CCTV camera in the area.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the woman falling off the bonnet of the car after being knocked down. A man can be seen signalling the driver to stop while the passers-by helped the woman.

The driver tried to run over another person, when they stopped him.