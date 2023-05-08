The announcement of the board exam results for 2023 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled this weekend and students can access the Class 10th and 12th results on the official websites of CBSE at results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

It is anticipated that CBSE will declare the results for both classes on the same day. In an attempt to prevent unhealthy competition among students, CBSE may abstain from announcing the names of toppers this year. Merit certificates will be the only recognition given to candidates who have taken the Class 10th and 12th exams.

Candidates who have taken the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams in India and overseas can view their results on various platforms, including websites, mobile applications, and SMS. In addition to the aforementioned websites, cbseresults.nic.in is the other official website where candidates can check their results.

How and where to to check Results:

Students will be able to access their scores through the official websites, www.results.cbse.nic.in and www.cbse.gov.in.

How to check Step 1: Once CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2023 are released, log in to the official websites - www.results.cbse.nic.in and www.cbse.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the 'Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced' or 'Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' links in the 'Results' section Step 3: A new page will now open. Here, enter your Class 10th or Class 12th roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your CBSE 10th or Class 12th results 2023 will appear on the screen.

This year the CBSE Class 10 exam was held from 15 February to March 21. As per the board's data, around 21 lakh candidates have been registered for the 10th class 2023 Board Exam.

There are 9,39,566 female candidates and 12,47,364 male candidates registered out of the total participants in 7,240 centers across the country and abroad.

For Class 12 exams, approximately 12 lakh candidates registered for the exam held in March and ended on April 5. The results will be announced within days after the Class 10 results are announced, said reports.