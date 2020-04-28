The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has come up with updated information about the board exams for class 10th and class 12th for the session 2019-20.

In an interview with a TV news channel, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said that due to ongoing lockdown the board has decided to not go ahead further with the pending subjects exam for class 10 board.

10th board result on the basis of paper already taken

The students who took the exams will be evaluated on the basis of papers they have already appeared for. The evaluation process, however, has yet not been started, and the board is waiting for the advisory from the central government on it.

The CBSE secretary said the evaluation might take another month and a half to be completed and the results would be declared within two months after the process begins.

Re-exam for class 12

As for class 12th board exams, the CBSE board secretary said that they would hold re-exam for the senior secondary level students as soon as the lockdown would be lifted completely.

To recall, the government of India had announced the first phase of national-wide lockdown on March 25 when the board exams for class 10 and 12 were ongoing. Due to the sudden imposition of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, many college level and competitive exams could not be conducted.

Even though few essential services sectors are expected to be given some relaxation after May 3rd when the second phase of lockdown is getting over, the government has not said anything about conducting exams even for class 10 and class 12.

"Maintain calm"

The CBSE secretary said that the students and their parents do not need to panic as it's not only CBSE that has taken such a decision. He said that various boards all over the country and many nations around the world have taken similar decisions to suspend school sessions for this year.

Trying to calm anxious students and parents, he said, that the global pandemic has affected every nation and a session loss would be for everybody. On the positive note, he said, that the CBSE would conduct the exam for class 12 as soon as the lockdown is lifted, and the result would be declared soon after.

He said even completive exams JEE, NEET and medical exams have been postponed. And as soon as the lockdown is lifted, both class 12 board exams and competitive exams will be conducted. He urged students to remain positive and utilize this time to prepare for their exams.

Evaluation of class 10 papers

Talking about the evaluation process for class 10th papers that have already been taken before the lockdown, he said that after May 3, assessing the situation, the board would request the government to allow them to call in teachers to evaluate students' copies at the same time maintaining social distancing in the class by allowing just four-five teachers in the room.

This, however, would depend on the situation on May 3rd.