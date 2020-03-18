The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Wednesday, March 18, ordered the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and other educational institutions in India to postpone exams till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development, said: "Keeping in view the health concerns of Students, I directed CBSE and NIOS to postpone exams and evaluation till 31st March 2020. I request all Students to follow the health advisory issued by @MoHFW_INDIA."

"While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD secretary Amit Khare said in an official communication.

"All the ongoing examinations, including CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education)board exams, be postponed till March 31 and rescheduled thereafter," he added.

"The exam invigilators should wear masks or cover face with handkerchiefs during exams," CBSE Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj said in an advisory, reports news agency PTI.