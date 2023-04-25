The announcement of the Class 10 and 12 Results 2023 from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to be released soon.

According to media reports, the CBSE Board Results 2023 for Class 10 and 12 are expected to be declared by the end of April next week, but no official announcement has been made by the CBSE regarding the result declaration date.

How and where to to check Results:

Students will be able to access their scores through the official websites, www.results.cbse.nic.in and www.cbse.gov.in, once the results have been announced.

How to check

Step 1: Once CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board results 2023 are released, log in to the official websites - www.results.cbse.nic.in and www.cbse.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the 'Secondary School Examination Class X Results 2023 Announced' or 'Senior School Certificate Examination Class XII Results 2023 Announced' links in the 'Results' section Step 3: A new page will now open. Here, enter your Class 10th or Class 12th roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your CBSE 10th or Class 12th results 2023 will appear on the screen.

This year the CBSE Class 10 exam was held from 15 February to March 21. As per the board's data, around 21 lakh candidates have been registered for the 10th class 2023 Board Exam.

There are 9,39,566 female candidates and 12,47,364 male candidates registered out of the total participants in 7,240 centers across the country and abroad.

For Class 12 exams, approximately 12 lakh candidates registered for the exam held in March and ended on April 5. The results will be announced within days after the Class 10 results are announced, said reports.