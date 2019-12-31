The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches across 13 locations spread over Srinagar, Jammu, Gurgaon and Noida in an ongoing investigation of two cases related to allegations of issuance of around 2 lakh Arms Licences from different Districts of Jammu & Kashmir by their respective Deputy Commissioners or District Magistrates.

On July 12, 2018, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had revoked individual gun licences issued between January 2017 and February 2018, citing irregularities in the grant of licenses.

CBI raid in J&K

The searches were conducted at the premises of then Deputy Commissioners or District Magistrates in Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama, according to the CBI press release.

Multiple CBI teams carried out the raids at the residential premises of one former Deputy Commissioner and seven former District Magistrates deputed in different districts of Jammu & Kashmir for their alleged involvement in giving nod to the arms licences.

It was also alleged that the then public servants in this conspiracy of issuance of licences to non-residents of J&K in violation of rules, allegedly received gratification. - CBI, Press release.

First major CBI operation in J&K post abrogation of Article 370

It is the first major operation of the CBI after acquiring the original jurisdiction to act against corruption after reorganisation of the erstwhile state as Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Earlier, the CBI did not have original jurisdiction to act in Jammu & Kashmir because of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to J&K.

After the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 and the bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one — the CBI got the power to conduct its operations in J&K.