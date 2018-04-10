In a video posted by Kannada actor Ananth Nag, he has countered Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for making provocative statements over Cauvery water dispute and extended his support to the people of Karnataka.

Tamil actors observed a one-day fast at Valluvarkottam in Chennai on Sunday to express their solidarity with the people of Tamil Nadu and their disappointment over the failure of the Union government in forming the Cauvery Management Board. Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who has plunged into politics, carried out protests and made some provocative statements.

However, these statements didn't go down well with the people of Karnataka who have been ardent fans of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Some of these people not only condemned the two superstars, but also expressed their anger against Kannada actors for their silence over the issue.

After seeing the anger, Ananth Nag has released a video in which he is extending his support to the people of Karnataka in their fight over this dispute. Meanwhile, the veteran Kannada actor took a dig at Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, without referring their names. Here is the actor's statement.

"It is not surprising that Tamil Nadu has been impatient, non-cooperative and fighting over the Cauvery water dispute for many years. Now, the leaders of the state have called for a bandh (shut down) and are making a provocative statement. It is understood that the central government will do more good works for Karnataka, keeping the upcoming state assembly elections in view."

"But the fact is that Tamil Nadu will not stop objecting whatever government is there in the centre and whatever solution the Supreme Court gives. It has been there practice. Whatever solution the Supreme Court gives, the politicians from the state will not accept it."

"Even though there are no upcoming elections in the state, two popular actors, who want to make it big in politics, are making provocative statements like the previous generation of politicians. I would humbly and inevitably like to say that I standby with the people of Karnataka in their fight to safeguard the Kannada language, land, and water."

Prakash Belawadi, a Kannada actor, activist and journalist, also reposted his video and condemned the Tamil actors. He wrote, "#TamilKannadaSisterhood River is a natural resource like air, cloud and sky. Unlike land, it can't be cut into portions. To divide people with irrational sentiment is wrong. Anant Nag's appeal is sober and timely. Let actors who want to be politicians not muddy the waters."

Check the video: