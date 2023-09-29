Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar ,on Friday, said that the Karnataka bandh is totally peaceful with no untoward incident reported.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar explained that the people were extremely cooperative. "We have requested not to give a call for bandh. However, Karnataka is safe," he stated.

Reacting to a question on a meeting to be held by the Cauvery Management Board sooner, Shivakumar stated that a team had been sent to represent the state and convey that it is not possible to release water.

A meeting will be held with senior former advocates and Karnataka judges to discuss various issues including the distress formula.

Meanwhile, the police took several persons including Vatal Nagaraj, and Praveen Shetty into custody for attempting to stage a protest at the Town Hall in Bengaluru.

The protest march was organised from Town Hall to the Freedom Park, however, the government had clamped prohibitory orders and denied permission for the protest march.

Vatal Nagaraj, one of the key persons who gave a call for bandh, was later released and dropped in a vehicle to the Freedom Park, the designated place by the government for the protest.

Addressing the protestors, Vatal Nagaraj announced that Kannada organisations would lay siege to the KRS Dam on October 5. "Thousands of farmers will participate in the programme. CM Siddaramaiah's government is snatching away the right to protest. The protest was organised to show the might of the Kannada people to New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, CM Siddaramaiah is not understanding this," Vatal Nagaraj stated.

Meanwhile, the police have taken more than 200 persons into custody for attempting to stage a roadblock on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway in Mandya district as part of the Karnataka bandh.

The farmers and activists staging a protest suddenly entered the expressway and tried to stop the vehicular movement.

The police quelled the mob, detained more than 200 and resumed the traffic quickly.

(With inputs from IANS)