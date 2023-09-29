At least 20 activists of peo-Kannada organisations were detained at the Bengaluru airport on Friday for trying to force their way inside while raising slogans in support of the state-wide bandh over the Cauvery water issue.

The bandh called by various organisations has evoked a good response across the state, including the capital Bengaluru, but barring the coastal Karnataka region, the buses and autos did not ply on the roads.

Most of the shops and commercial establishments remained closed in the capital and south Karnataka districts.

The Karnataka Police have detained more than 20 activists attached to Kannada organisations while trying to barge inside the premises of the Bengaluru International Airport on Friday as part of the Karnataka bandh which has been called to oppose the release of water to Tamil Nadu.

The activists attached to the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike gathered near the arrival gate of the airport and raised slogans against the Tamil Nadu government and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Holding Kannada flags they attempted to barge inside the airport. The police and security personnel reined in the group and foiled their attempt.

The detained activists were taken in cars to an undisclosed location. Hundreds of activists under the banner of Jaya Karnataka organisation staged a protest in Attibele, the bordering town of Karnataka which shares borders with Tamil Nadu. They even took out a protest march between Attibele toll plaza to Border Tower. The members of Kannada Jagruti Vedike also staged a protest in Attibele.

The police department has declared a high alert in Attibele town and security has been beefed up in the border area. Bengaluru Rural SP and other officers rushed to the spot and are monitoring the situation.

The organisations in Tumakuru burnt the posters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and staged a protest. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the surroundings of the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as organisations have threatened to lay siege to his residence.

The Bengaluru Police have taken more than 150 history-sheeters into custody as a preventive measure ahead of the bandh. More than 1,900 organisations have extended their support to the bandh. The BJP and JD(S) have also extended their full support to the bandh.

