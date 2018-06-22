A young, 12-year-old boy has been shot dead in Bihar's Khagaria district on Thursday. The crime? The boy was plucking mangoes.

The incident allegedly occurred when the boy was playing with other children in Shergarh village and had ventured into the orchard to pluck some mangoes. The suspect, on seeing the boy plucking mangoes, got enraged and then allegedly shot him in the head, killing the boy instantly.

The accused is said to have fled the scene after the incident. The incident occurred in the Gogri police station limits.

Meanwhile, the child's mortal remains have been sent for post-mortem in Sadar Hospital Khagaria. The police have filed a case in the matter and have raided the suspect's house. An investigation has been launched and search operations to nab the culprit is underway.

The access to and use of firearms in Bihar is known to be quite extensive. The state, along with neighbouring West Bengal is a hotbed for the trade of illegal firearms.

[With inputs from ANI]