As Kanpur encounter case gains pace, a CCTV footage from Faridabad hotel reveals terrorist Vikas Dubey was spotted at the hotel. The gangster who killed eight policemen in Kanpur, absconded even before the police could arrive.

Police teams conducted a raid at the hotel and have already taken three people into custody. Vikas Dubey, the notorious criminal who carries a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh, is still absconding. The CCTV footage of the hotel revealed that Vikas donned a black shirt, jeans and a face mask.

Amar Dubey, his close aide, was also gunned down this morning at Hamirpur by the UP's STF team in an encounter. The STF conducted a raid, dressed as civilians, at an OYO Hotel in Badhkal Chowk area of Faridabad. As Vikas escaped the police, his close aide was nabbed.

The close aide, reportedly, said that Dubey stayed with him in the hotel after being on a run. Currently, the Haryana police are on high alert and have been going through the CCTV footage.