In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was hit by a speeding car in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday. The incident took place while she was crossing a road.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. Passers-by rushed to help the girl as she was flung in the air by the speeding car.

The girl is currently admitted in a local hospital. Police say the vehicle has been identified and action will be taken against the driver.