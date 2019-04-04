It looks like Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha are the newest frenemies in the industry. The two actresses are currently shooting for their upcoming film Bhuj which also stars Ajay Devgn in the lead. However, reports have started doing the rounds of the industry that the two are not getting along with each other well on the sets.

If the reports are to be believed, Parineeti is unhappy with Sonakshi for spreading the news that she is playing the lead character alongside Ajay Devgn in the film. Parineeti was reportedly seen complaining to the production team about Sonakshi's behaviour on the sets.

"Sona and Pari share uncomfortable vibe on the sets. The cold war started when Parineeti learnt that Sonakshi has been telling everyone that she plays the female lead in the movie. Obviously that didn't go down well with Chopra, who was heard complaining to the production team about this," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The source further said, "Parineeti feels that her and Sonakshi's role is equal and both have a meaty part to play. Hence it is unfair for Sonakshi to proclaim that she is the leading lady of the movie. This has created an issue between the two actresses, who refuse to speak to each other."

While there's no official confirmation about the possible catfight between Sonakshi and Parineeti, but this piece of news has certainly given fodder for gossip around the B-Town.

Meanwhile, Bhuj: The Pride of India is set to hit the theatres on August 14, 2020. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, and Ammy Virk.

The movie will feature Ajay Devgn as an IAF Wing Commander named Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Karnik, along with 50 Air Force and 60 defence security officers, played an instrumental role in keeping the airbase operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan. The airstrip was damaged during the shelling but Karnik and his team, with the help of 300 local women, reconstructed it so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely.