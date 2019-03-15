Biopics are the latest trend ruling the Hindi film industry. The trend which picked up its peak with the phenomenal success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Mary Kom, has not looked back ever since. Every year, we have a number of Bollywood biopics lined up for release and surprisingly the audience for such biopics have also increased in number exponentially.

After playing the role of Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor was all set to star in and as Saina Nehwal in her biopic. There were reports of Shraddha having taken up badminton classes to improve her badminton skills and look the part. Apart from that, there were pictures of Saina Nehwal and Shraddha floating all over the cyber space where the duo could be seen chilling. Ms Kapoor apparently had spent a lot of time with Nehwal to get her mannerisms and attitude right.

However, as per a latest report in Mumbai Mirror, Shraddha Kapoor had to back out of the project and Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for the project instead. Yes, you read it right. After all these months of training and coaching, Shraddha had to drop the project owing to her date and schedule conflict.

"We want to wrap up Saina by this year-end for an early 2020 release, so going ahead with the project is a decision taken by mutual consent. We are glad Parineeti has come on board for the film. Saina has made every Indian proud and we can't wait to take her story to the world in the year of the Olympics," Bhushan Kumar told the daily.

On being asked about stepping into Saina's shoes, Parineeti said, "It's a part of my personality, but as an actress, one that I have not explored so far. I'm delighted to get an opportunity to portray a strong and powerful girl like Saina who put our country on the world map. I am excited to put in all the training and hard work that comes with learning the game and portraying Saina on screen."