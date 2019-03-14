After her Mimi didi's big-bang wedding celebration, there were reports of even little sister Parineeti Chopra being ready to take the marital plunge with beau Charit Desai. Rumours were doing the rounds of Parineeti Chopra finally finding her soulmate.

The Chopra girl was in news for dating Charit Desai whom she had met during her Dream Tour. Desai, who has worked with Karan Johar's production house and was also closely involved with the Dream Tour, has apparently been dating Parineeti for the last one year.

While for the last few weeks, Parineeti called these news reports baseless and false. In her latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Parineeti Chopra has not denied the news. In fact, if you read between the lines, Chopra has almost confirmed the news in a very vague fashion.

Talking about her relationship with Charit, Parineeti has said, "My life is out there. My love life is the only thing that I keep to myself because I'm not ready to talk about it yet. I don't hide things, it's just that I'm not officially announcing anything anywhere. I'm not posting pictures or not being seen or not being seen everywhere so people think I'm trying to hide it, but my friends and family know the truth. I don't think I need to make an official announcement in the media. I'll do it if I feel the need for it."

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is elated to be a part of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari which is slated to release on March 21. Talking about the film Parineeti has said that though her role in the film is small, it is one of those monumental roles which she can look back at after many years too with pride.