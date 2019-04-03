Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal might have been a debutant but that hasn't stopped the actor from grabbing constant headlines. The actor has been making news as much for his stellar performance in the film as much as for his link-up rumours outside the reel life. Zaheer Iqbal was seen in Notebook opposite debutante Pranutan Bahl, who is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and wife Ekta.

The actor who was earlier linked with Sana Saeed and Rhea Chakraborty recently grabbed the spotlight for being more than 'just good friends' with Sonakshi Sinha. As per a report in DNA, on being asked whether he is seeing anyone, Iqbal claimed to be single. And not just that, when further prodded to reveal whether he had indeed dated any of them, the actor refused to kiss and tell. He said, "Even if I was seeing any of them, I would not mention it. I don't think a guy should mention a girl's name like that. That's not cool."

There were reports of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal coming in the same car at Salman Khan's 53rd birthday bash on December 27, 2018, at his Panvel farmhouse in Mumbai. And not just that, wishing Sonakshi on her birthday, Iqbal had said, "Sonakshi Jayanti sab ko mubarak ho Happy Birthday Sona Mera bus chalta toh aaj national holiday hota #whereisthefood #partnerincrime#tubuskhushreh #canyouclickourpicture#aslisona #zahero"."

Zaheer Iqbal is the son of Salman Khan's close friend and has been an assistant on his films. Salman decided to launch Zaheer through his home production in Notebook. Salman had launched Sonakshi Sinha too and had given her a massive debut with his film - Dabangg. Both, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal continue to remain a part of Salman's inner circle.