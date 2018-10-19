An email was sent on Thursday from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asking for funds to contest in next year's Lok Sabha election. The BJP confirmed that such a mail had been received by them and they even shared a screenshot of an email that seemed to corroborate their claim.

The AAP, however, is yet to confirm or even deny that such a thing happened, according to HindustanTimes. The email originated directly from the AAP official email ID.

It was even signed by Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, who also serves as the AAP's leader. The mail was reported to have been sent around 11:30 pm on Thursday.

It simply read, "After three years in government, we have a situation that the Delhi government is flush with funds but the AAP is poor...Many elections are coming up in next two years. We don't have money. We need money. We need your support," allegedly. The email, says the report, that BJP received is similar to what potential AAP donors get from AAP's "big monthly donation campaign".

This comes at a time when the AAP has only recently kicked off a new campaign seeking out donations from donors and to fundraise. Funds are needed, notes the report to contest in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP 's Delhi president, Manoj Tiwari, acknowledged the email and request for funds, notes the report. In fact, Tiwari is reported to have made a statement where he promised a personal donation of over a lakh to the AAP if Kejriwal clears the Phase IV proposal for the Delhi Metro which is yet to get cleared by the Delhi government. It has been over three years now, notes the report.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji, people have chosen you to represent them. Don't punish them. Delhi gave you 67 out of 70 seats. The chief minister of that place is saying that we will not give you Phase 4 of Metro? You want donations? Clear the Delhi Metro Phase 4 and I will give you Rs 111,100 from the money I have earned from singing," Tiwari tweeted on Thursday.