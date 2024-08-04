A case has been filed against former Bigg Boss winner Akhil Marar for allegedly making derogatory comments against the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

According to local media outlets, Infopark Police in Kerala filed a case against the director, after he did a Facebook live, where he talked about discrepancies in handling the distress relief fund.

Cases filed against people who criticize CMDRF

In the Facebook live, Akhil Marar claimed that he will not donate anything towards the chief minister's distress relief fund.

Marar also made it clear that he would build three homes for the needy people who suffered from the Wayand landslide.

Soon after filing the case, Akhil Marar commented: "Again a case, Hail Maharaja for Kerala. Let him live long."

Earlier, police had also filed a case against Sreejith Panthalam, a popular BJP worker for making comments against CMDRF.

Other people who were booked by the police for similar offences are Sathish Babu and Jisha who hail from Mundakkayam, and Rijil Chacko from Melukavu.

Akhil Marar against Pinarayi Vijayan

In his latest Facebook live, Akhil Marar had claimed that the ruling communist government in Kerala is using distress relief funds for political gains.

He also added that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is least concerned about the well being of the people in the state.

The young director further noted that he has already lost faith in the communist party in Kerala due to its affinity towards corruption.

"I could have donated Rs. 1 lakh to the CMDRF, and it would have helped me enter the good book of cyber communist activists. However, I need to ensure that the money I donate will reach the right hand. I talked to my friends, and they have all extended their support to my plans aimed at building three houses to the needy ones," said Marar.

He added: "Communist workers can cleverly use this fund to grow their party. However, it is difficult to prove this in the eyes of the law. That is why I decided to do something of my own. I have the right to say that I do not believe in the ruling communist party of Kerala."