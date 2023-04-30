The 35th episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5 was heated up with several discussions as host Mohanlal, along with other contestants criticized Akhil Marar for his derogatory comments against women.

Mohanlal who appeared in the show virtually from Japan said that he is closely watching all the developments inside the house.

"Even though I am in Japan, I have been closely monitoring all the developments inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. That is why, I made use of technology and is attending this episode," said Mohanlal.

Soon, Mohanlal asked Akhil Marar about the comments he made against women. It should be noted that Akhil Marar, during one of the episodes had said that he used to beat his wife.

All the contestants in the house became furious, and housemates like Zereena, and Junais said that Akhil Marar was acting like a dictator in the house.

Mohanlal asked Marar whether it is a credit to beat women.

"Akhil, It is not right to say that you had hit your women. This show is being watched by crores of people. It is not right to proudly say that you beat your women in a public platform," added Mohanlal.

However, Akhil said that he is leading a beautiful life with his wife.

At the final moment of the episode, Mohanlal announced that Anu Joseph, a serial actress, known for her memorable role in the series Karyam Nissaram will enter the show.

Anu, while talking with Mohanlal, said that the Bigg Boss show is always unpredictable, and she made it clear that all the preparations were done to play inside the house.

"I like all the contestants in the Bigg Boss show. However, it does not mean that I love anyone more. All the contestants inside the Bigg Boss show are moving to achieve one target," said Anu Joseph.