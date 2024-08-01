Cyber Wing of the Kerala Police on Thursday registered a case against a social media handle for criticising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over seeking funds for the Chief Minister Dearness Relief Fund (CMDRF) for Wayanad natural disaster.

The Kerala Police said that a case has been registered against the X profile 'Kozhikodans 2.0' which asked people not to contribute to the CMDRF.

Police warned people from spreading rumours against the CMDRF and persons who indulge in such rumour-mongering will be booked.

People across the country and political divide have contributed to the CMDRF including the Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani and others.

More than 1,200 people have been rescued in Wayanad so far while the death toll has reached 264 with 200 people missing.

A massive rescue operation is currently underway in four districts of Wayanad -- Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu.

