The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday disposed of, as withdrawn, a petition seeking initiation of legal action against Google India after a search platform showed Kannada as the "ugliest" language in India.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum disposed of the matter.

The petition, filed by the Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust, was withdrawn after Google India had, on June 3, tendered an apology for misunderstanding and hurting the sentiments of people on June 3.

The petition had sought initiation of legal action against Google India by the Central as well as the state government under the IPC and IT Act. It also demanded compensation of Rs 10 crore for tarnishing the dignity of the Kannada language.