Karnataka's fight against coronavirus has just become harder. As the state recorded a new spike in cases, the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had called for a meeting with many state officials and ministers. Revenue minister R Ashoka who attended the meeting on Monday spoke to the press after the meeting and addressed how there would be a tightening of measures around the city.

R Ashoka while speaking to the press revealed that people from containment zones have to always carry their phones with them or else they will face legal action. As certain wards have been placed back under lockdown, this rule comes with some force.

R Ashoka says those in containment zones must carry their phones

On Monday, CM BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with officials around the state to discuss the alarming rise in positive cases in Karnataka. In Bengaluru particular wards were also placed under lockdown, sending Bengaluru into partial lockdown to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The CM also pushed for more stringent abiding to rules around the state and making sure violates are apprehended. Among those who attended the meeting were— Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Chief Secretary to Government TM Vijaybhaskar, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basvaraj Bommai, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Health Department, Jawaid Akhthar and other officials.

Following the meeting Revenue Minister spoke to the press, apart from discussing the areas that will be put under lockdown again — VV Puram, KR Market, Kalassipalya, etc. He also discussed how the government is planning to monitor that people won't flout rules.

The minister told TV9 that the government is monitoring quarantined persons and those in containment zones via their mobile phones. But he said highlighting the Kannada idiom, "If we go under the carpet, they go beneath the Rangoli." He added that those who are found not carrying their phones and flouting restrictions and have been placed under home quarantine will be apprehended by authorities and sent to a 14-day institutional quarantine.

The Government it appears is taking the rise in cases seriously. Since Unlock 1.0 began the Government had expressed optimism and allayed fears of a worsening situation. However, the situation stands that Karnataka has seen an increase of 453 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, prompting quick action from the Government.