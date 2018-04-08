It is official! Cardi B is pregnant. After weeks of speculations, the rapper dropped the pregnancy bomb during her Saturday Night Live appearance and fans are psyched about it.

Cardi is expecting her first child with fiancé Offset, who she got engaged to last October. Sharing the great news in complete Beyoncé style, Cardi revealed her protruding belly while performing her new song "Be Careful," wearing a gorgeous white gown.

Although many fans said that they are not shocked by the confirmation, given the rumors doing the rounds, the artist's announcement has just given Cardi B fans a reason to rejoice.

While this will be Cardi's first baby, Offset is already a father of three from his previous relationships. Earlier, Offset denied pregnancy rumors and told TMZ, "I'm already a father-of-three. I don't know what you're talking about. My kids [are] 2, 2 and 8. I don't got no other possibilities."

Cardi too shot down rumors on Instagram by writing to one social media troll, "No b**ch I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace."

Now that the cat's out of the bag, congratulations Cardi B!