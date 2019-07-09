Auto tech company CarDekho is planning to increase its headcount by over 2,000 employees by the end of 2019. The company that has a workforce of 2,800 professionals and will be hiring more for their tech and non-tech segments throughout the country.

As per the Financial Express report, about 30 percent of the new recruits will be for the tech division and 20 percent for the management verticals related to insurance, fintech, retail and digital.

CarDekho has been hiring aggressively for non-tech roles for its channel sales and B2B operations in different cities. The company plans to employ 1,000 people for the above posts from the metro cities and places like Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Pune. However, the auto company is opening new vacancies in the tech vertical to enhance its mobile technologies. It will offer extensive opportunities in open source, front-end and the back-end processing of their online platform.

CarDekho has plans to enroll itself in the campus recruitment processes in many colleges by 2020 to grab young talent for its tech and non-tech job profiles.

As per the FE report, CarDekho co-founder and CEO Amit Jain said the company is getting successive profits of about 140 percent every year. He aims at opening 150 used car outlets by the end of this fiscal year.