Cara Delevigne and Ashley Benson sure know how to celebrate a birthday. Ashely Benson turned 30 on December 18 and her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne treated her to a surprise trip to Morocco to celebrate.

Reportedly, the Pretty Little Liars star shared a slew of snaps from their trip, captioned: 'Morocco has always been a place I've wanted to visit. I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side.

'I couldn't have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet. 'Cara and Ashley were seen having breakfast in a hot air balloon as they floated over the parched countryside.

They also visited traditionally dressed natives and were invited into their tent to share local food where Ashley had her hand decorated by a woman. And the pair donned helmets to ride a classic motorbike and sidecar plus a dune buggy. Cara also posted a gushing tribute to her girlfriend with a set of snaps from their trip, captioned: 'Happy birthday @ashleybenson.'

In the tribute she said that the fact that they are together is her favourite. She implied that Ashley was her safe place. She added that Ashley lets her be silly, be wild, free, secure and curious. She went on to say that she felt like she had known Ashley all her life and she was proud of watching her grow into the woman that she always dreamt of being.

Cara ended the tribute by saying: 'I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy a**, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson.'

The couple were reportedly first seen together leaving a Lauryn Hill concert together at the Apollo Theater in New York on May 1 of last year.