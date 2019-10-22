Cara Delevingne sure knows how to work the camera. The model has been keeping herself busy with both modelling as well as acting.

But it looks like her time as an actress hasn't dulled her fierceness as a model. Cara, stunned in an array of styles, including statement tees, sheer tops and oversized suiting, all inspired by female music stars from the 1970s and '80s.

Cara Delevingne is gorgeous and she knows it. She went all out in the snaps, including posing in an oversized scarlet jacket made from vegan leather. The racy costume appeared to be worn over nothing at all, with Cara boldly showing off her lean pins.

Cara modelled a number of outfits, each just as stunning as the next.

Cara said of the photoshoot: 'I couldn't be more thrilled to star in Nasty Gal's holiday campaign....I've followed the brand for years and am inspired by their approach to fashion – always rebellious and ever evolving.' She also said that she loves to work with brands that push the envelope on style and the collection that she was modelling did just that.

Cara is known to fight for empowerment, not just women's though. The model also spoke of her desire to ensure every person 'feels empowered'. She said: 'I think it is very important that everyone feels empowered – man or woman.....'I've always tried to embrace and promote messages of uniqueness and individuality.'

It is quite a refreshing change to see a famous name like Cara actually standing up for true equality and empowerment. It is known that British-born Cara Delevingne reportedly hit the modelling scene running at the young age of 17 in 2009 and went on to win the Model Of The Year award at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. You can check out the pics here.