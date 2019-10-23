Cara Delevingne seems to be enjoying life. The model has been riding a wave of success lately, both in her modeling and acting careers.

The model recently shot a campaign for the Nasty Gal collection and during a party celebrating the collaboration. Cara Delvingne could be seen grinding and rubbing up against her girlfriend Ashley Benson.

Reportedly, in a video taken by an onlooker and shared to Instagram, the model could be seen grinding up against the actress, as they enjoyed the night together.

As they partied the night away, Cara could be seen dancing seductively in front of her girlfriend as she sat in a separate booth.

Clearly enjoying the gesture, Ashley could be seen sticking her tongue out before smiling and sitting up further in the seating area.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have kept their relationship pretty much on the low, except for a few moments of PDA here and there, including a public butt grab.

"Cara and Ashley are closer and more in love now than they've ever been," a source told HollywoodLife exclusively in November of last year. "Although they're still a bit in the honeymoon phase, they have reached a deeper level of comfort with each other and are more than lovers. They really are best friends."

It is known that Ashley Benson shot to fame with her role as Hanna Marin in the teen mystery-drama television series Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017, while British-born Cara Delevingne reportedly hit the modelling scene running at the young age of 17 in 2009 and went on to win the Model Of The Year award at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. You can check out the video here: