Elon Musk and ace venture capitalist Vinod Khosla on Monday got engaged in a public spat on X social media platform after US President Joe Biden dropped out of the US Presidential race.

Khosla, an Indian-American investor, came out against former US President Donald Trump, saying it is hard for him to support someone with "no values, lies, cheats, rapes, demeans women, hates immigrants like me".

"He (Trump) may cut my taxes or reduce some regulation but that is no reason to accept depravity in his personal values. Do you want a President who will set back climate by a decade in his first year? Do you want his example for your kids as values?" asked Khosla.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO replied, saying Trump doesn't hate him. "In fact, I think he likes you. Meet him and find out for yourself. I'm not suggesting that Trump is without flaws, however, we need an administration that is more likely to be meritocratic and promote individual freedoms over the heavy hand of government," the tech billionaire argued.

Musk further said that many years ago, that was the Democratic Party, but now, "the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party".

Khosla replied, saying he agrees with meritocracy and promotes individual freedoms. "But abandon climate and "drill baby drill? Be MAGA (Make America Great Again) and abandon NATO and American leadership and moral authority? I was a socially liberal registered fiscal Republican till climate made me switch to Independent," posted the top investor in Silicon Valley.

Musk continued to support Trump, saying civilization does need oil and gas for quite some time.

"I don't think we should demonize an industry that is essential for humanity to function. However, as you know, sustainable energy production and consumption is growing very rapidly and is tracking to exceed use of hydrocarbon fuels. That will happen no matter what Trump does," Musk emphasized.

He further said that for NATO, the amount contributed by the United States is "absurdly higher than other allies". "Why are American taxpayers paying for the defense of Europe when Europe is fully capable of doing so itself?" said Musk.