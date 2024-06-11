Meena Kumari's stepson has sharply reacted to Sharmin Segal's statement on learning 'nothingness' from the late actress' acting in Pakeezah. Sharmin, who is being mercilessly trolled for her 'expressionless' acting in Heeramandi, has said that she prepared herself for playing Alamzeb by watching Pakeezah and Meena Kumari's 'nothingness' in it.

Stepson disagrees with Sharmin's statement

"I don't know Sharmin. But no, I can't relate to her statement on nothingness," Meena Kumari's stepson Tajdar Amrohi told Zoom. He further added, "Zameen aasman ka farak hai between 'Heeramandi' and 'Pakeezah' (There is a difference of earth and sky between them). Don't compare the two. Nobody can make Pakeezah again. Neither Meena Kumari nor Kamal Amrohi can ever be born again."

What Sharmin had said

Sharmin had said that she had tried to bring Meena Kumari's nothingness into her preparation for the role of playing Alamzeb in Heermandi. Sharmin had said in an interview that she had previously completely switched herself off from all the negativity and recently decided to go through it all. "I've now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all. The audience's opinion is what will probably help you be the best version of yourself," she told News18.

Celebs like Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao, Sonakshi Sinha and Jayati Bhatia came out in support of the actress and urged fans not to be so ruthless with the actress. However, her co-stars like Adhayayan Suman and Jason Shah, indirectly asked her to buck up.