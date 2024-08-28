Cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Natasa Stankovic's separation shocked fans. For months Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been going through turbulent times both personally and professionally. After facing massive criticism for his captaincy, the ace cricketer performed well during the World Cup. Days after winning World Cup, Natasa flew to Serbia with her son Agastya, a star cricketer and his wife announced their separation.

Not many know that TV actor Aly Goni and Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasa Stankovic have dated in the past. The couple, when they were dating, also participated in 'Nach Baliye 9'. However, soon after the show, they parted ways. While the duo never spoke about their break up, Aly Goni has now finally dropped a hint on what exactly went wrong.

Aly spoke about his past relationship and also revealed why they eventually parted ways.

Without taking names, he then said that the real reason behind his breakup earlier was the fact that his partner did not wish to live with his parents after marriage.

He said, "Jo mera isse pehle bhi relation tha, voh bahut hi serious tha. Uska reason hi yahi tha ke usne mujhe bola ke jab hum shaadi karenge future mein, hum alag rahenge. Voh cheez mujhe nahi jami." ( My previous relationship was very serious. The reason we broke up was that she told me that we would live separately. I did not agree to it).

He went on to say that he will take his family along wherever he goes in life and that he can never separate from his family. "Main nahi chhod sakta, chaahe duniya ki koi bhi taakat aa jaaye." ( I can never leave my family and stay separately).

Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic were seen in Nach Baliye 9. Natasa tied the knot with Hardik Pandya in 2020; the couple announced the news of their split in July 2024. They agreed to co-parent their son Agastya. Natasa. Meanwhile, Aly is dating actress Jasmin Bhasin. Their romance began after they admitted their feelings to each other on Bigg Boss 14.