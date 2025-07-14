Is it a film festival or a tennis tournament? That's the question many viewers and social media users are asking as a wave of Indian celebrities continues to be spotted at Wimbledon 2025, turning up the glam quotient.

In what appears to be a bid to garner more attention and viewership, several influencers and celebrities, many of whom aren't known to be tennis enthusiasts, have been attending the prestigious tournament.

From Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Preity Zinta, Urvashi Rautela, and Avneet Kaur to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the presence of Indian stars at Centre Court seems to be more about glitz and glamour than a genuine passion for the sport.

Let's take a look at the celebrities who made a splash at the court, serving some serious fashion goals.

Kate Middleton and Prince William

On Sunday, Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with their children, were spotted watching the finals. Princess Charlotte, aged 10, made her third consecutive appearance at the iconic tennis event, accompanied by her brother Prince George, aged 11. Princess Kate was warmly received by spectators as she entered Centre Court on Saturday to watch the women's singles final. She returned on Sunday to present the trophy to the men's champion, continuing her longstanding role in the closing ceremony.

Shabana, Farhan, Shibani, Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi, her husband Javed Akhtar, his son-actor Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar also attended the Wimbledon final on Sunday. Sharing photos on Instagram, Shabana posted a cheerful picture featuring Javed, Farhan, and Shibani with the caption, "Waiting for the Wimbledon finals to begin!" Javed donned an ethnic outfit, while Farhan opted for a white T-shirt, an olive green blazer, and matching trousers.

Farhan shared several photos from the venue, including a smiling selfie with Shibani as they watched the match. They also posed together ahead of the game, offering glimpses of their snacks and the action on court. He captioned his post, "What a beautiful weekend at @wimbledon with dad & Shibani .. such a special experience every time we've attended. This has to rank amongst the best sporting tickets on the calendar .. pure class. Honest admission – was rooting for Alcaraz to make it 3 in a row, but today belonged to Sinner. He played incredibly well and deserved the win."

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, a global fashion icon and Bollywood star, turned heads in a striking blue Ralph Lauren pantsuit at the Wimbledon Gentlemen's Final.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta looked stunning in a polka dot dress as she attended the match with her husband Gene Goodenough.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur and Jacqueline Fernandez opted for casual yet chic outfits as they posed stylishly at the venue.

Virat -Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in the stands, watching the thrilling match between Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta looked breathtakingly elegant in a saree as she was accompanied by daughter Masaba Gupta for a match.

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar also graced the event, and his candid moment with tennis legends Björn Borg and Roger Federer stole the spotlight.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was among the Indian dignitaries spotted at Wimbledon this year.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked picture-perfect on Day 3 of the championships, Priyanka radiant in a white dress and sunglasses, Nick dapper in a blue suit.

Janhvi Kapor

Janhvi Kapoor, currently in London with her beau Shikhar Pahariya, was also seen attending the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final. Janhvi stunned in a gorgeous Miu Miu dress, while Shikhar looked sharp in a crisp blue suit.

And last but not least, how can one forget Urvashi Rautela? The actor turned heads on the court in an all-white, bold bodice lace outfit. She flaunted four Labubu dolls on her ultra-expensive bag and even claimed to have met Kate Middleton.