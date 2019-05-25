Sonam Kapoor is known as THE fashionista of Bollywood and she never disappoints with her sartorial choices at events and galas. The current most stylish Bollywood diva enthralled us at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival with her various looks. International Business Times, India had conducted a poll on the first three looks of Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2019, and fans have given their verdict.

Sonam Kapoor was first seen in a red tulle comfortable outfit by fashion house Maison Valentino for the Chopard perfume event. The actress teamed the outfit cream earrings and flowers in her braided hair. The second look of Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2019 was for the press meet, where she was seen in a blue all-solid outfit with a cape by designer Elie Saab.

The third outfit of Sonam Kapoor was for the most important event - the Cannes 2019 red carpet. Sonam Kapoor donned a royal gold dress by celebrated Indian designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. And it is this gold ensemble of Sonam Kapoor that fashion watchers and fans have loved the most. Sonam Kapoor wore no jewellery except a finger ring on her cleavage-bearing outfit, but her gold choker and gold scarf in her hair did the magic. The Zoya Factor actress' eye and face makeup was also perfectly matching and we did not feel as if it was an overdose of gold.

The IBTIMES Poll Result shows that 50% of Sonam Kapoor's fans have liked her in her gold outfit by Abu Sandeep (we agree!). Sonam Kapoor's red flowy dress got her 25% votes from fans, while her blue outfit got only 12.5% votes. That's because another 12.5% voted 'None', which means they did not like any of the first three Cannes 2019 outfits of Sonam Kapoor.

Now that is a bit too harsh! We could still agree that Sonam Kapoor's golden outfit is the best. Voting 'None' for such a fashionista is beyond us, something which we probably would've done for Deepika Padukone's boring MET Gala 2019 dress that did not keep with the theme. What do you think? But then, our opinion hardly matters where fans rule! It is these fans that chose Deepika Padukone's Barbie Doll to look over Priyanka Chopra's more courageous Camp: Notes on Fashion look in another poll by IBTIMES.

Of course, Sonam Kapoor wowed us with many more outfits at Cannes 2019. Which look of Sonam Kapoor did you like at Cannes this year?