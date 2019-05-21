The ultimate fashionista of Bollywood - Sonam Kapoor - enthralled fans on the Cannes 2019 red carpet on May 20 with three different looks! Like every year, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan represented L'Oreal Paris at Cannes this year. The two beauties are known for their keen fashion sense as much as for their

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, the 72nd Cannes Film Festival also saw Indian actresses Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat on the red carpet.

Sonam Kapoor as always brought in her best fashion game at Cannes 2019. Her first look was a flowy red gown (in what looked like tulle) by fashion house Maison Valentino for the Chopard parfum event. She wore cream earrings and had flowers in her hair!

The second look of Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2019 was in a blue Elie Saab long-flowing outfit with a cape that she wore for the press meet. The third look of Sonam Kapoor for the Cannes 2019 red carpet was the most spectacular! She donned a gold ensemble by Indian designers by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Take a look and tell us which look of Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2019 did you like the best!

Well, Cannes or any other event, Sonam Kapoor is always the most stylish, isn't she? The actress sure knows how to carry a look on her tall frame and she never disappoints. What do you think?